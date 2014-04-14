NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. consumers grew more
confident in the labor market last month, with younger workers
in particular seeing a greater chance of finding work should
they lose their current job, a survey from the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York said on Monday.
The monthly survey found that consumers in March perceived
an average chance of 48.95 percent for finding a new job should
they lose their current position. That is up from 46.1 percent
in February and nearly matches January's reading of 48.98
percent, which had been the highest since last June.
Workers under 40 were the most optimistic. In that group,
the chances of finding work were seen at 60.38 percent, the
highest since the New York Fed began gathering the data last
June.
Other age groups also saw a brightening picture, although
the oldest workers continued to see a low likelihood of being
reemployed if they lost their jobs.
Those between 40 and 60 assigned a 45.52 percent probability
of being able to find a replacement job, up from 43.49 percent
in February. Respondents over 60 saw just a 30.39 percent
chance, but that was up from a reading of 25.4 percent in
February, which was the lowest level in the series history.
The bank, one of the 12 regional banks in the Fed system,
began publishing its national consumer survey findings in
January. The bank also asks consumers their opinions of
inflation, household finances and wages. The full data from the
series can be found at:
(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by James Dalgleish)