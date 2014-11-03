BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech says Harvest One Capital received approval to acquire co's units
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
WASHINGTON Nov 3 President Barack Obama and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen discussed implementation of Wall Street reform and the Consumer Protection Act during an Oval Office meeting on Monday, the White House said.
"They also discussed the near and long-term growth outlook, both in the United States and globally," the White House said in a statement.
The meeting was part of an "ongoing dialogue" about the economy, financial reform, and other economic issues, it said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
TOKYO, April 26 Toshiba Corp has decided to replace its auditor after less than a year as the troubled electronics conglomerate struggles to win its approval on full-year financial statement, the Nikkei business daily reported.