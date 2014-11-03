WASHINGTON Nov 3 President Barack Obama and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen discussed implementation of Wall Street reform and the Consumer Protection Act during an Oval Office meeting on Monday, the White House said.

"They also discussed the near and long-term growth outlook, both in the United States and globally," the White House said in a statement.

The meeting was part of an "ongoing dialogue" about the economy, financial reform, and other economic issues, it said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)