ARLINGTON, Va. May 4 President Barack Obama
said on Friday he would urge Congress next week to implement
"common sense ideas" to accelerate job growth, as he sought to
deflect blame toward Republican lawmakers for not doing enough
to bring down unemployment.
Obama, in remarks after government data showed the pace of
hiring by U.S. businesses slowed in April, acknowledged that too
many Americans remained without work.
"That is why next week I am going to urge Congress, as they
start getting back to work, to take some actions on some common
sense ideas right now that can accelerate even more job growth,"
he said at a school in northern Virginia, a state viewed as a
key battleground in the Nov. 6 presidential election.
The economy will be a dominant factor as voters weigh
whether to grant Obama a second White House term, and he took
the opportunity to remind Americans that congressional gridlock
on legislation that might lift growth was hampering progress.
Members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives
return to Washington from recess to begin negotiating a
compromise next week on a long-term highway transportation bill,
which Obama's Democrats have framed as a job-creating measure.
The legislation would help fund major construction works,
such as road, bridge and mass transit projects.
The Senate will also debate a bill to prevent interest rates
doubling on student loans on July 1, which Obama said was an
imperative in his remarks on Friday to high school students,
teachers and parents.
"We'd welcome a focus on jobs from the president, but after
39 months of unemployment above 8 percent its clear he doesn't
have many good solutions," said Brendan Buck, spokesman for
House speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress.
Government data showed U.S. businesses slowed their pace of
hiring in April to 115,000 new jobs, compared with forecasts for
170,000. Unemployment edged down a tenth of a percentage point
to 8.1 percent, but this was partly because of the number of
discouraged workers who left the labor force last month.
"There is still a lot of folks out of work, which means
we've got to do more," Obama said.