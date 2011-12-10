* Obama says fixing problems will 'take time'
* Approval rating at 44 percent in CBS poll
WASHINGTON Dec 9 Despite some recent signs the
sluggish U.S. economy might be improving, President Barack
Obama warns it could be years before the country is on a sound
footing.
In excerpts from an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes"
program that will air on Sunday, Obama was asked whether he
underestimated how difficult it would be to fix the U.S.
economy when he became president in 2009.
"I always believed that this was a long-term project," the
Democratic president told "60 Minutes." He added it would "take
time" to reverse "structural problems in our economy that have
been building up for two decades."
Obama added in the excerpts, released on Friday, that he
thought "it was going to take more than two years. It was going
to take more than one term. Probably takes more than one
president."
When asked whether he thought the U.S. jobless rate might
drop to 8 percent by next November's presidential and
congressional elections, Obama said: "I think it's possible.
But ... I'm not in the job of prognosticating on the economy."
Reducing unemployment is considered key to Obama's
re-election chances next year.
The U.S. jobs picture has improved in recent weeks, with
the national unemployment rate falling to 8.6 percent from 9
percent. The government also reported this week that the number
of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
dropped to a nine-month low last week.
But even an 8 percent unemployment rate is considered high
- a 4 percent or 5 percent rate is seen as about normal - and
if it stays high in coming months, it could complicate Obama's
hopes for re-election.
Some independent economists have suggested the national
jobless rate is likely to be in the range of 8 percent to 9
percent, leaving millions unemployed over the long run.
A new CBS News poll has Obama's approval rating at 44
percent, with 54 percent of respondents saying he did not
deserve a second four-year term.
Only 33 percent gave Obama good marks for his handling of
the economy, the lowest of his presidency, according to the CBS
poll released on Friday.
Republicans are in the process of deciding their party's
presidential nominee to challenge Obama. Former Massachusetts
Governor Mitt Romney and former House of Representatives
Speaker Newt Gingrich are considered the front-runners.