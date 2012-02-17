WASHINGTON Feb 17 U.S. job creation will pick up this year as a moderate economic recovery continues, the White House said on Friday, but faces a key risk from the debt crisis in Europe and needs time to heal from the damage done by the recent recession.

Stronger job growth will aid President Barack Obama as he seeks reelection in November, but his annual economic report did not hide the long haul ahead.

"Only a prolonged and robust expansion can eliminate the large jobs deficit that opened up during the recession, and the economy as a whole has considerable room to grow," the report warned.

The euro zone's ongoing debt crisis also represented a potential threat to the U.S. recovery, and the White House warned "significant risks" remain despite steps to tackle the crisis taken by European governments.

Still, recent better than expected labor market data have encouraged the White House to upgrade its forecasts for hiring.

Its latest estimate, struck in February after news that U.S. unemployment fell the previous month to 8.3 percent, projected average growth in U.S. payrolls of 167,000 a month in 2012.

"At this pace, two million jobs will be created during 2012, an increase from 1.8 million in 2011," the report said.

The actual unemployment rate in 2012 was forecast at 8.9 percent, but the White House has already said this number is "stale" and instead highlighted private sector estimates that the jobless rate could average between 8 percent and 8.6 pct this year.