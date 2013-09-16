WASHINGTON, Sept 16 President Barack Obama said
on Monday he would not negotiate with Congress over whether to
raise the U.S. debt ceiling and chided Republicans for
threatening to bring the government to a halt in an effort to
repeal his signature healthcare reform law.
The White House is gearing up for difficult budget talks
with lawmakers, but it has said consistently that the president
would not negotiate over the debt limit, which must be raised so
Washington can pay its bills.
"I will not negotiate over whether or not America keeps its
word and meets its obligations. I will not negotiate over the
full faith and credit of the United States," Obama said at the
White House.
"This country has worked too hard for too long to dig out of
a crisis just to see their elected representatives here in
Washington purposely cause another crisis," he said.