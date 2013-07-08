WASHINGTON, July 8 The White House trimmed its
outlook for U.S. economic growth in 2013 and 2014 on Monday but
also lowered its forecast for unemployment, highlighting the
lingering impacts of the recession that has stymied President
Barack Obama's economy agenda.
In a budget and economic update, the White House said it
expected the gross domestic product to rise 2.0 percent this
year and 3.1 percent again next year - less than the 2.3 percent
and 3.2 percent growth projected in Obama's budget of April 10.
The jobless rate has shown some improvement over the past six
months but remains stubbornly high - above seven percent in what
the Obama administration says is the lingering impact of the
worst recession since the Great Depression.