WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. small business
confidence rose to a one year high in February as more owners
reported plans to rebuild stocks after 56 months of inventory
liquidation, hinting at a pick-up in domestic demand.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Tuesday its optimism index increased to 94.3 last month - the
highest reading since February 2011 - from 93.9 in January. It
was the sixth consecutive month of gains.
Last month, 14 percent of the NFIB's 350,000 members
reported an increase in inventories, up three points from
January. The share of businesses still reducing stocks fell four
points to 20 percent in February.
The figures are not adjusted for seasonal variations.
"This is good news for economic growth, as many firms will
be ordering new inventory to satisfy customers who are gradually
increasing in numbers," the NFIB said in a statement.
The NFIB survey adds to a list of data, including
employment, to suggest the economy is now firmly in a
self-sustaining growth phase.
Government data on Friday showed job growth exceeded 200,000
in February for a third straight month, with the unemployment
rate holding steady at a three year low of 8.3 percent.
A build-up of inventories helped to boost gross domestic
product in the fourth quarter.
Economists believe businesses have little appetite to add
more stocks, which could see growth this quarter slowing from
the fourth quarter's 3 percent annual pace.
In the NFIB survey, plans to increase inventories increased
five points in February. The number of business owners reporting
stocks were "too low" exceeded those viewing inventories as "too
high."
"Overall, it appears that small business owners have reduced
inventories to acceptable levels given the outlook for sales
growth," the NFIB said.
In February, more business owners expected sales to increase
than in January. While the survey found little signs of
inflation, despite a spike in gasoline prices, one in five
business owners plan to raise prices over the coming months.