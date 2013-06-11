WASHINGTON, June 11 U.S. small business optimism
rose to a one year-high in May, a hopeful sign for an economy
that has hit a soft patch.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Tuesday its Small Business Optimism Index increased 2.3 points
to 94.4 last month, the highest level since May last year. It
was the second straight month of gains in the index.
Eight of the index's 10 components advanced, but capital
spending plans were unchanged and job creation plans dipped.
The gains in the index suggest that while growth slowed
early in the second quarter, the cooling in activity would
probably be short-lived as the economy adjusts to higher taxes
and deep government spending cuts.
"Expectations about the future course of the economy clearly
improved over the past few months, but not to levels seen in a
'recovery' or even in periods of solid growth," the NFIB said.
Last month, the share of owners expecting better business
conditions over the next six months increased 10 points. That
accounted for about 40 percent of the rise in the index.
There were also gains in the share of owners expecting a
rise in their inflation-adjusted sales, as well as those who
believed this was a good time to expand operations and increase
inventories.
While job creation plans slipped, the percent of small
business owners reporting they could not fill job openings
nudged up.