WASHINGTON, April 9 Confidence among U.S. small
businesses fell in March, the latest indication that economic
activity lost momentum as the first quarter ended.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Tuesday its optimism index fell 1.3 points to 89.5 last month.
The overall tone of the survey was downbeat, with only two
components of the index increasing.
The survey came on the heels of last week's soft employment
and manufacturing data. Employers added the fewest jobs in nine
months in March, while factory activity expanded at its slowest
pace in three months.
The NFIB survey showed the share of owners anticipating
better business conditions in the next six months remained in
negative territory. The outlook for the labor market, sales and
inventories dimmed last month.
Small business owners, however, were optimistic about
earnings and credit conditions.