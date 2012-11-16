WASHINGTON Nov 16 U.S. industrial output
unexpectedly fell in October as superstorm Sandy disrupted
production, but the underlying tone remained consistent with
slowing manufacturing activity.
Industrial production contracted 0.4 percent last month
after a revised 0.2 percent increase in September, the Federal
Reserve said on Friday.
The Fed said the storm, which tore through the East Coast at
the end of October, is estimated to have reduced the rate of
change in output by nearly 1 percentage point. It reduced the
output of utilities, chemicals, food, transportation equipment
and computers and electronic products, the Fed said.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2 percent gain
in industrial output last month after September's previously
reported 0.4 percent increase.
Last month, utilities output fell 0.1 percent after being
flat in September. Even accounting for the storm, which is
estimated to have caused $50 billion in damage, the general tone
of the report was weak.
Manufacturing production fell 0.9 percent as motor vehicle
output declined for a third straight month. Manufacturing had
gained 0.1 percent in September.
Excluding the effects of the storm, manufacturing output
was little changed from its September level, the Fed said. In
addition, the factory operating rate slipped to 75.9 percent in
October, 2.9 percentage points below its long-run average.
Production at mines increased 1.5 percent after rising 0.9
percent the prior month.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)