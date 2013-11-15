WASHINGTON Nov 15 U.S. industrial production
unexpectedly fell in October as output at power plants and mines
declined, but a third straight month of gains in manufacturing
suggested the economy remained on a moderate growth path.
Industrial output slipped 0.1 percent last month after
advancing 0.7 percent in September, the Federal Reserve said on
Friday. The drop in October was the first since July.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected industrial
production to gain 0.2 percent.
Manufacturing output increased 0.3 percent even as
automobile assembly fell for the first time since July.
Manufacturing output, which had edged up 0.1 percent in
September, was supported by gains in the production of primary
metals, furniture and computer and electronic products among
others.
The sector is regaining some momentum after hitting a soft
patch early in the year.
Utilities output fell 1.1 percent last month after surging
4.5 percent in September. Mining production contracted 1.6
percent in October, the first drop in seven months.
The Fed attributed the fall to temporary shutdowns of oil
and gas rigs in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Karen
approached.
Last month, the amount of industrial capacity in use fell
0.2 percentage point to 78.1 percent.
Industrial capacity utilization - a measure of how fully
firms are using their resources - was 2.1 percentage points
below its long-run average.
Officials at the Fed tend to look at utilization measures as
a signal of how much "slack" remains in the economy, and how
much room growth has to run before it becomes inflationary.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)