WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. industrial production
recorded its largest increase in a year in November as mining
and utilities output rebounded strongly, in the latest
suggestion the economy is gaining steam as the year winds down.
Industrial output increased 1.1 percent last month as auto
production swung into higher gear, the Federal Reserve said on
Monday. It was the largest rise since November last year.
Production at the nation's mines, factories and power plants
had edged up 0.1 percent in October.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected industrial
production to rise 0.5 percent last month.
Manufacturing output, which accounts for three quarters of
industrial production, rose 0.6 percent last month, increasing
for a fourth straight month.
While a 3.4 percent rebound in auto production accounted for
a large portion of the increase, there also were gains in other
industries such as fabricated metals, textiles, furniture and
electrical equipment and appliances.
A cold snap last month boosted utilities output, which
increased 3.9 percent after falling 0.3 percent in October.
Mining production rose 1.7 percent as oil and gas rigs in
the Gulf of Mexico which were temporarily shut in October
because of Tropical Storm Karen reopened. Mining output had
dropped 1.5 percent in October.
Last month, the amount of industrial capacity in use
increased to 79 percent from 78.2 percent in the prior month.
Industrial capacity utilization - a measure of how fully
firms are using their resources - was 1.2 percentage points
below its long-run average.
Officials at the Fed tend to look at utilization measures as
a signal of how much "slack" remains in the economy, and how
much room growth has to run before it becomes inflationary.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chris Reese)