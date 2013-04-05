(Refiles to remove word from headline)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 5 Americans giving up the hunt
for jobs were likely behind a sharp drop in the U.S. workforce
last month, a bad sign for an economy that is struggling to
achieve a faster growth pace.
The number of working-age Americans counted as part of the
labor force -- either with a job or looking for one -- tumbled
by 496,000 in March, the biggest fall since December 2009, the
Labor Department said on Friday. That pushed the so-called
workforce participation rate to a 34-year low of 63.3 percent.
March marked the second month in a row that the
participation rate declined -- 626,000 people have dropped from
the work force since January.
Friday's report showed a decline in the number of
discouraged job seekers last month after a pop in February,
which at first glance might suggest the drop in the workforce
was mainly because of shifting demographics.
But a closer look at the underlying numbers raises questions
about the notion that retiring baby boomers were the driving
force behind the shrinking workforce.
"You have to think that it's a large part demographics, but
demographics are not really going to have such a big effect on
month-to-month changes," said Keith Hall, senior research fellow
at George Mason University's Mercatus Center.
Of the nearly 500,000 people dropping out, just 118,000 were
aged 55 and older, meaning more than three-quarters of the
increase came from below-retirement-age adults.
Also, the number of people 65 and older counted as part of
the workforce actually rose by 27,000, which followed a 72,000
increase in February.
Hall said the sluggish economy was forcing some older
Americans to continue working to rebuild retirement nest-eggs
that were shattered during the 2007-09 recession.
Indeed, the participation rate for Americans between 55 and
64 years old held steady at a relatively high 65 percent. On the
other hand, participation by the 25-29 age group was the lowest
since record-keeping started in 1982.
"People are just giving up the search for work. A lot of
them would like to work and they aren't, that is a serious
sickness in the economy," said Peter McHenry, assistant
economics professor at the College of William & Mary in
Williamsburg, Virginia.
The drop in participation helped to lower the unemployment
rate by a tenth of a percentage point to 7.6 percent. If the
workforce had not contracted, the jobless rate would have risen
two-tenths of a percentage point to 7.9 percent in March.
LONG GRIND
Since the recession ended, the economy has struggled to grow
at a more than 2 percent pace. Economists say growth of more
than 2.5 percent is needed over a sustained period to generate
the number of jobs sufficient to reduce unemployment.
In March, the economy added an anemic 88,000 jobs, the
fewest in nine months.
Some economists said the shrinking workforce was also likely
the result of people falling off state unemployment benefit
rolls. Jobless aid recipients are required to be actively
looking for work.
"When that incentive is no longer available, they withdraw,"
said Patrick O'Keefe, head of economic research at CohnReznick
in Roseland, New Jersey. "The persistently high ratio of job
seekers to job openings is such that discouragement is high."
Falling participation, especially among young Americans, is
troubling and could have long-lasting effects on the economy.
"For the young who are getting out of school, studies show a
lot of their earnings growth comes in the first 10 years after
they get out of school," said Hall, a former Bureau of Labor
Statistics Commissioner.
"We're seeing a great deal of underemployed in youth and
great disengagement, they are not participating in the labor
market yet."
Not only will this trend hurt productivity, but the
resulting low wages will reduce consumption, holding back
economic growth. It could also complicate things for the Federal
Reserve, which has made the labor market the focus of monetary
policy.
Economists were concerned because the drop in the workforce
came even though job growth had strengthened somewhat between
July and February.
Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in New York, said
the workforce decline cast doubts on hopes that improving labor
market conditions would pull discouraged workers back into the
labor force.
"The idea that labor force participation is structurally or
institutionally impaired gains increasing credence with each
passing jobs report," said Feroli.
