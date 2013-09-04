Sept 4 Small U.S. businesses took on more debt
in July, pushing an index of borrowing to a six-year high and
adding to evidence that the economic recovery is on firmer
ground.
The Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business Lending Index,
which measures the volume of financing to small companies, rose
11 percent in July to 117.7, the highest level since August
2007.
The index registered 105.7 in June, PayNet said on
Wednesday, revised from an initial reading of 104.8.
Historically, PayNet's lending index has correlated to
overall economic growth one or two quarters in the future.
The stronger reading in July, up 12 percent from a year
earlier, came as the Federal Reserve signaled it is prepared to
begin reducing its massive stimulus program as soon as this
month.
Long-term borrowing costs rose in response. But the U.S.
central bank has kept short-term rates near zero, where they've
been since December 2008, and has promised to keep them there
until the labor market strengthens further. That's helped
encourage small businesses to borrow and invest.
"There is some optimism returning to small businesses...they
are responding to some demand," PayNet President Bill Phelan
said in an interview. "As long as interest rates are within
reasonable boundaries....a strong economy with demand is better
than a weak one with low interest rates."
The U.S. economy grew at an average pace of 1.8 percent in
the first half of the year, with second-quarter growth coming in
at 2.5 percent.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in June that the Fed expects
to be able to reduce its $85 billion bond-buying program later
this year and end it in the middle of next year "if subsequent
data remain broadly aligned with our current expectations for
the economy."
Because small companies typically take out loans to buy new
tools, factories and equipment, more borrowing could signal more
hiring ahead. The outlook for the jobs market is crucial to the
Fed's decision on whether to cut back on its bond-buying
stimulus.
Low financial stress at small businesses, with more of them
paying back loans on time, could also bode well for future
borrowing.
Delinquencies of 31 to 180 days fell in July to an all-time
low of 1.48 percent of all loans made, according to the Thomson
Reuters/PayNet Small Business Delinquency Index.
Accounts overdue as a percentage of all loans have fallen
steadily since rising as high as 4.73 percent in August 2009.
PayNet collects real-time loan information such as
originations and delinquencies from more than 250 leading U.S.
lenders.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)