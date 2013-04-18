(Corrects to show rate of growth fell, not overall activity)

NEW YORK, April 18 Growth in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly contracted in April, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 1.3 from 2.0 the month before. That was shy of economists' expectations for 3.0, according to a Reuters poll.

Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region's manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

It is seen as one of the first monthly indicators of the health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report by the Institute for Supply Management.