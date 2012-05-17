NEW YORK May 17 Factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly contracted in May to its
weakest in eight months as new orders and employment measures
slowed, a survey showed on Thursday.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business
activity index dropped to minus 5.8 from 8.5 in April,
frustrating economists' expectations for a gain to 10.0.
The reading was the lowest since September 2011 and missed
even the lowest forecast of economists polled by Reuters.
Any reading below zero indicates contraction in the region's
manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern
Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.
It is seen as one of the first monthly indicators of the
health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report
by the Institute for Supply Management.
"This indicates that U.S. economic growth is a lot more
tentative," said Subodh Kumar, chief investment strategist at
Subodh Kumar & Associates in Toronto.
U.S. stocks extended losses immediately after the
data, while Treasuries prices turned higher and the
dollar fell to a session low against the yen.
The gauge of forward-looking new orders contracted to minus
1.2 from 2.7, also hitting the lowest since last September.
The employment components likewise deteriorated, with the
gauge of the number of employees sliding to its lowest since
June 2010 at minus 1.3 from 17.9 and the average work week index
contracted further to minus 5.4 from minus 2.3.
Survey respondents' view on the coming months also soured
with the gauge of business conditions for the next six months
falling to 15.0 from 33.8.
The report was in contrast to data earlier in the week that
showed the pace of manufacturing in New York state rebounded
after a slowdown in April.