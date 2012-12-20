NEW YORK Dec 20 Factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region accelerated in December, bouncing back from
the previous month's slump as new orders picked up.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business
activity index rose to 8.1 from minus 10.7 in November, easily
topping economists' expectations for minus 3, according to a
Reuters poll.
New orders climbed to 10.7 from minus 4.6.
Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region's
manufacturing sector. The survey covers factories in eastern
Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.
It is seen as one of the first monthly indicators of the
health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report
by the Institute for Supply Management.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)