NEW YORK Dec 20 Factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region accelerated in December, bouncing back from
the previous month's storm-related slump as new orders picked
up.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business
activity index rose to 8.1 from minus 10.7 in November, easily
topping economists' expectations for minus 3, according to a
Reuters poll.
The new orders index climbed to 10.7 from minus 4.6.
Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region's
manufacturing sector. The survey covers factories in eastern
Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.
It is seen as one of the first monthly indicators of the
health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report
by the Institute for Supply Management.
Activity had fallen off in November due to the impact of the
massive storm that hit the U.S. Northeast in late October.
Except for one positive reading in October, the index had been
in contraction territory since May.
"It is a pretty unambiguously positive number, although it
should be said it is not a number that suggests an exceptional
pace of manufacturing," said David Sloan, economist at 4Cast Ltd
in New York.
The employment components also improved as the gauge of the
number of employees rose to 3.6 from minus 6.8 and the average
work week index gained to 4.2 from minus 6.2.
Survey respondents felt better about the outlook for the
coming months with the gauge of business conditions for the next
six months rising to 30.9 from 20.
U.S. stocks showed little reaction to the data as investors
were also taking in reports on existing home sales and leading
economic indicators.