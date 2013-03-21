NEW YORK, March 21 Factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region grew in March after contracting for two
months in a row as new orders and employment improved, a survey
showed on Thursday.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business
activity index rose to 2 from minus 12.5 in February, topping
economists' expectations for minus 2.
Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region's
manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern
Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.
New orders rose to 0.5 from minus 7.8, while the gauge of
the number of employees gained to 2.7 from 0.9
The is seen as one of the first monthly indicators of the
health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report
by the Institute for Supply Management.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)