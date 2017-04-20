* Philly Fed's business gauge falls for second straight
month
* Measure on regional new orders declines from three-decade
peak
* Manufacturing employment hits highest in nearly six years
* Mid-Atlantic firms plan for more capital spending in 2017
NEW YORK, April 20 The Philadelphia Federal
Reserve said on Thursday its gauge on manufacturing activity in
the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell to its lowest level in four
months in April, retreating further from a 33-year peak reached
in February.
The regional central bank's business conditions index fell
to 22.0 in April from 32.8 in March. Analysts polled by Reuters
had forecast a reading of 25.0 this month.
"They have come down from really high levels, but these are
still very good, positive readings," Michael Trebing, senior
economic analyst at the Philadelphia Fed, told a conference call
with reporters.
Various measures on U.S. business confidence had soared
shortly following Donald Trump's surprise win in the
presidential elections in November as business owners and
company executives hoped Trump and a Republican-controlled
Congress would slash taxes, loosen regulations and enact heavy
spending on infrastructure. But they have begun to recede from
their peaks.
The Philadelphia Fed's barometer on new orders, a key gauge
of future activity, slipped to 27.4 from 38.6 in March which was
the strongest since December 1987.
The measure of the six-month business outlook decreased to
45.4 from 59.5 in March which was the highest since August 2014.
The component on prices paid declined to 33.7 from March's
40.7 which was the strongest since May 2011.
On the other hand, the survey's employment index climbed to
19.9 in April, the highest since May 2011, while its gauge on
capital expenditures in six months stepped up to 36.5 from 34.5
in March.
In a special section in this month's survey, 51.5 percent of
the firms said they plan to increase their capital spending this
year due to expected higher sales. This compared with 40 percent
a year earlier.
Moreover, 36.7 percent of the respondents said their capital
spending will take place in the first half of this year, while
the rest plans to do so in the second half.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)