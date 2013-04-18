NEW YORK, April 18 Growth in factory activity in
the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly fell in April, a
survey showed on Thursday.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business
activity index dropped to 1.3 from 2.0 the month before. That
was shy of economists' expectations for 3.0, according to a
Reuters poll.
Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region's
manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern
Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.
It is seen as one of the first monthly indicators of the
health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report
by the Institute for Supply Management.
New orders fell to -1.0 from 0.5 in the previous month. The
employment components also worsened, with the gauge of the
number of employees falling to -6.8 from 2.7.
Survey respondents' view on the coming months also
deteriorated up with the gauge of business conditions for the
next six months falling to 19.5 from 32.5.