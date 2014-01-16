NEW YORK Jan 16 Growth in factory activity in
the U.S. mid-Atlantic region gained momentum in January but
firms' outlook for the months ahead worsened, a regional Federal
Reserve gauge released on Thursday showed.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business
activity index stood at 9.4 points compared with 6.4 in
December. January's reading beat the median forecast of 8.6
among economists polled by Reuters.
Any reading above zero indicates manufacturing expansion in
the region, which includes factories in eastern Pennsylvania,
southern New Jersey and Delaware. The index has been positive
for eight consecutive months.
The employment component jumped to 10.0 from 4.4 and prices
paid rose to 18.7 from 16.4. But the forward-looking new orders
index slipped to 5.1 from 12.9 in December.
Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT
Capital, said the report was solid overall but called some of
the details "troubling."
The six-month business conditions index also fell to 34.4
from December's reading of 44.8. In October, this outlook gauge
was 60.8, which was the highest since September 2003.
"We've seen a softening of those numbers for the last four
or five months, but the readings are still higher than average,"
said Michael Trebling, senior economic analyst at Philadelphia
Fed.
"The comments we get still reflect general optimism, though
people use terms like 'moderate' or 'tepid' when talking about
growth," he said.
The survey is one of the first monthly indicators of the
health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report
by the Institute for Supply Management.