NEW YORK, Dec 15 The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said on Thursday its index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rose in December to 10.3 from 3.6 in November. Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: December Diffusion Index Historical data Dec Drop Unch Rise Nov Oct Sept Aug Business Conditions 10.3 14.6 56.1 25.0 3.6 8.7 -17.5 -30.7 New Orders 9.7 20.6 46.0 30.3 1.3 7.8 -11.3 -26.8 Shipments 6.7 20.9 49.0 27.6 7.3 13.6 -22.8 -13.9 Unfilled Orders 7.2 11.1 70.0 18.3 -1.5 3.4 -10.4 -20.9 Delivery Time 3.0 8.8 79.3 11.8 2.5 -0.5 -7.0 -18.1 Inventories -14.9 29.6 52.0 14.7 6.6 -7.7 10.2 -9.8 Prices Paid 33.7 7.1 52.1 40.8 22.8 20.0 23.2 12.8 Prices Received 12.0 9.6 68.7 21.7 2.6 -2.5 0.9 -9.0 Number of Employees 10.7 9.6 68.7 20.3 12.0 1.4 5.8 -5.2 Avg employee Work Week 2.5 12.4 72.3 14.9 11.0 3.1 -13.7 -14.4 Six months from now versus December Historical data Dec Drop Unch Rise Nov Oct Sept Aug Business Conditions 44.1 2.9 46.4 47.0 41.9 27.2 21.4 1.4 New Orders 47.6 6.2 33.0 53.8 39.8 26.7 21.6 16.3 Shipments 37.4 9.2 36.0 46.6 37.3 27.1 25.2 12.6 Unfilled Orders 4.4 12.8 60.8 17.2 9.0 7.7 4.7 -3.5 Delivery Time 1.2 8.2 17.1 9.4 -3.7 -1.4 -4.8 -5.1 Inventories -6.8 22.1 58.3 15.3 -11.3 -4.4 -14.1 -26.2 Prices Paid 51.2 0.0 38.4 51.2 40.9 44.7 36.3 34.6 Prices Received 26.0 6.9 55.1 32.9 29.7 25.4 18.2 16.5 Number of Employees 12.9 11.1 60.9 24.0 25.4 14.5 11.2 7.8 Avg Employee Work Week 6.5 13.0 58.8 19.5 3.9 9.7 7.4 -5.3 Capital Expenditures 13.1 14.6 46.4 27.7 16.1 12.3 5.5 5.2 FULL REPORT: For a copy of the full Business Outlook Survey report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, please click on . The Web site address is www.phil.frb.org/files/bos/bos1111.html