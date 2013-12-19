* Headline index rises less than analyst expectations
* New orders, employment readings improve slightly
* Six-month business index falls to lowest in four months
NEW YORK, Dec 19 Growth in factory activity in
the U.S. mid-Atlantic region rose slightly in December following
a sharp slowing in November, a regional Federal Reserve gauge
released on Thursday showed.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business
activity index stood at 7.0 points in the latest month from 6.5
in November, which was the lowest level since May. The December
reading fell short of the median forecast of 10.0 among
economists polled by Reuters.
The index has been positive for seven straight months. Any
reading above zero indicates manufacturing expansion in the
region, which includes factories in eastern Pennsylvania,
southern New Jersey and Delaware.
The new orders index improved to 15.4 from 11.8 in November,
while the employment component edged up to 2.2 from 1.1 the
prior month. The prices paid reading fell to 20.1 from 29.9 in
November.
The six-month business conditions index dipped to a
four-month low of 44.0 from 45.8 in November. Just two months
earlier, this outlook gauge was 60.8, which was the highest
since September 2003.
The survey is one of the first monthly indicators of the
health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report
by the Institute for Supply Management.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)