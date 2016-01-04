Jan 4 The U.S. economy's manufacturing sector contracted further in December, according to an industry report released on Monday. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity fell to 48.2 from 48.6 the month before. The reading was just below expectations of 49 from a Reuters poll of 80 economists. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector and a reading below 50 indicates contraction. The employment index fell to 48.1 from 51.3 a month earlier. Expectations called for a reading of 50. New orders climbed to 49.2 from 48.9. The prices paid index fell to 33.5 from 35.5, compared to expectations of 35.0. Indicator RIC Month Actual Reuters Poll Prior ISM Manufacturing PMI USPMI=ECI December 48.2 49.0 48.6 ISM Manuf. Prices Paid USISMP=ECI December 33.5 35.0 35.5 ISM Manuf. Employment USISME=ECI December 48.1 50.0 51.3 ISM Manuf. New Orders USISMN=ECI December 49.2 N/A 48.9