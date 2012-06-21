June 21 Information services company Markit on Thursday reported its monthly flash June U.S. Purchasing Managers Index for the manufacturing sector. A table of the index components follows (seasonally adjusted): June May April March Feb Jan flash final final final final final PMI 52.87 54.03 55.99 56.04 53.57 54.29 Output 54.64 54.48 56.41 57.70 54.26 55.33 New orders 54.06 54.63 56.86 56.75 53.63 56.24 Employment 53.09 54.26 56.31 56.64 53.73 53.44 Supplier delivery times 49.07 45.75 44.67 45.74 45.39 47.19 Stocks of purchases 47.41 50.27 52.67 51.23 49.83 49.80 Input prices 47.92 55.80 63.14 64.10 61.42 58.29 Quantity of purchases 52.40 54.36 55.81 56.96 53.83 53.64 Stocks of finished goods 49.59 49.88 49.44 50.09 47.90 49.55 New export orders 48.90 50.54 50.32 53.35 52.51 52.59 Output prices 47.22 52.73 53.91 54.08 53.95 51.04 Backlogs of work 48.89 51.64 52.21 53.50 50.32 50.40