NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. manufacturing grew at its
slowest pace in a year this month and factory output contracted
for the first time since late 2009, an industry report showed on
Thursday.
Financial data firm Markit said its "flash," or preliminary,
U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index fell to 51.1, the
lowest since October 2012, from 52.8 in September.
Output declined for the first time in more than four years,
with the subindex dipping to 49.5 from 55.3. A reading below 50
indicates contraction.
The survey was conducted partly during a 16-day U.S.
government shutdown that economists expect will slow overall
U.S. growth slightly in the last three months of 2013.
"It is impossible to disentangle the impact of the shutdown
from other factors that might have been at play during the
month," said Markit chief economist Chris Williamson.
But he said the survey "suggests that the disruptions and
uncertainty caused by the crisis hit companies hard."
New orders were placed at their slowest pace since April,
though hiring increased for a fourth straight month with a
reading of 52.3 in October.
"A number of firms linked additional hiring to new product
developments," according to the survey release. Still, the rate
of job creation remained modest.
Markit's "flash" reading is based on replies from about 85
percent of the U.S. manufacturers surveyed. A final reading will
be released on the first business day of the following month.