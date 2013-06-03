NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. manufacturing picked up
slightly in May, a survey showed on Monday, though the pace was
still sluggish and suggested the sector may be a drag on the
U.S. economy in the second quarter.
Financial data firm Markit said its final U.S. Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 52.3 in May from 52.1 in
April, which was better than the preliminary reading of 51.9.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
Growth in output eased for the third straight month, with
the sub-index slipping to 52.7 from 53.7, while the pace of
hiring in the sector fell to a six-month low.
"The survey paints a downbeat picture of U.S. manufacturing
business conditions. Output, order books and employment are all
growing modestly, suggesting the sector is at risk of stalling,"
said Chris Williamson, Markit chief economist.
The gauge of new orders from domestic clients rose to 53.3
from 51.5, helping the main index improve slightly on April's
result. That also helped make up for a decline in overseas
orders, which fell for the first time in three months.
Williamson said slower growth in the factory sector was
likely to contribute to weaker U.S. economic growth in the
second quarter.
The economy expanded at a 2.4 percent pace between January
and March, a hefty jump over 0.4 percent in the final three
months of 2012.
But economists suspect a manufacturing slowdown and a drop
in government spending could sap it of momentum in the second
quarter, repeating a pattern seen over the past two years.
The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing
purchasing managers index for April showed the sector's growth
slowed. The May report, due later on Monday, was expected to
show the sector remained sluggish.
Consumer spending also fell in April for the first time in
nearly a year and price pressures were subdued, suggesting the
Federal Reserve may have to maintain its monetary stimulus for a
while yet.
The Markit index found that goods-producing firms reported
higher input prices in May, though the rate of increase remained
much weaker than that seen at the start of the year. Output
charges rose modestly on the month.