NEW YORK Jan 2 U.S. manufacturing ended the
year on a high note, growing in December at its fastest pace in
11 months, while the rate of job growth was the swiftest since
March, an industry report showed on Thursday.
Financial data firm Markit said its final U.S. Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers Index rose to 55.0 last month, beating
November's 54.7 reading and an initial December estimate of
54.4. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
A solid increase in output, for which the index rose to its
highest mark in 21 months of 57.5 from 57.4 in November, boosted
growth in the sector and increased demand for plants and
machinery.
"This tells us that business spending is picking up on the
back of rising confidence, which adds to the sense that the
recovery is (becoming) more self-sustaining," said Markit chief
economist Chris Williamson.
The pace of hiring increased, with the employment sub-index
rising to 54.0, its best showing in nine months, from 52.3 in
November. Williamson said the index suggests manufacturing jobs
are being created at a rate of about 20,000 per month.
Signs of strength in both the manufacturing and services
sector as well as stronger job growth across the economy
contributed to the Federal Reserve's decision in December to
begin slowing its monthly bond purchases. That program, which
the Fed began 15 months ago, was designed to keep long-term
interest rates low and boost hiring and growth.