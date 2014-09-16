WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The median income for people
in the United States remained about flat at $51,900 in 2013
compared to the previous year, according to U.S. government data
released on Tuesday.
The U.S. Census Bureau's annual estimates on income, poverty
and the uninsured also showed that the nation's poverty rate was
slightly lower at 14.5 percent last year compared to 15 percent
in 2012.
Additionally, the percentage of people who did not
have health insurance coverage decreased by 0.2 percentage
points between 2012 and 2013 to 14.5 percent, according to the
Census Bureau's data.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Susan Heavey in Washington, and
Caroline Humer in New York)