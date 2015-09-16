(Corrects headline, first paragraph to show median income did not rise in real terms)

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The U.S. poverty rate rose slightly to 14.8 percent last year, the U.S. Census Bureau said on Wednesday, adding inflation-adjusted median household incomes slipped to $53,657.

In its annual estimates of income, poverty and the number of uninsured, the bureau also found the percentage of people in the United States without health insurance coverage in 2014 fell to 10.4 percent from 13.3 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Mohammad Zargham)