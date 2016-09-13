(Corrects to say 43.1 million, not 53.1 million, in first
paragraph)
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The median U.S. household
income rose last year - the first annual increase since 2007 -
helping to push down the number of people living in poverty to
43.1 million, federal government data released on Tuesday
showed.
About 29 million people did not have health insurance in
2015, down from 33 million in the previous year, the Census
Bureau said in its 2015 Income, Poverty and Health Insurance
Coverage and Supplemental Poverty Measure report. The poverty
rate fell to 13.5 percent from 14.8 percent in 2014, it said.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani and Susan Heavey)