* Wholesale prices rise 1.1 percent in September
* Core producer prices flat, lowest since October 2011
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 U.S. producer prices rose
more than expected in September as the cost of gasoline surged,
but underlying inflation pressures were muted in a sign the U.S.
Federal Reserve has room to carry out its new monetary stimulus
program.
The Labor Department said on Friday its seasonally adjusted
Producer Price Index increased 1.1 percent last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices at farms,
factories and refineries to rise 0.7 percent after climbing 1.7
percent in August.
Despite the rise in overall wholesale prices last month,
there is likely to be little pass-through to consumers given
sluggish job growth, which puts a brake on inflation.
Wholesale prices excluding volatile food and energy were
flat last month. That was the lowest reading since October 2011
and fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Consumer inflation is currently below the Federal Reserve's
2 percent target, and many economists think it will trend below
that level for years to come.
In a bid to boost economic activity, the Fed launched an
aggressive new stimulus program last month, pledging to buy $40
billion of mortgage-backed debt a month until the outlook for
jobs improves substantially.
Overall producer prices last month were buoyed by a 4.7
percent increase in energy prices. Higher gasoline costs drove
the increase. Wholesale diesel prices also contributed, rising
9.2 percent, the biggest one-month gain since December 2010.
"These kinds of energy prices are debilitating to the
economy and it is one of the reasons why we haven't been able to
get any kind of a glide speed above a 2 percent annual rate,"
said Cary Leahey, an economist at Decision Economics in New
York.
Following the release of the data, prices for U.S. 30-year
Treasuries hit a session high as traders bet the core price
reading signaled a muted trend in inflation. U.S. stock futures
were higher after robust earnings from JP Morgan.
Food prices rose 0.2 percent, backing off of the faster pace
of price increases seen over the summer when a severe drought
pushed up the cost of grain and soybeans.
In the 12 months to September, producer prices increased 2.1
percent, biggest gain since March, after advancing 2 percent in
August.
Outside food and energy, producer prices were restrained by
a decline in the cost of communication equipment.
Core producer prices increased 2.3 percent in the 12 months
to September.