WASHINGTON Feb 20 U.S. producer prices rose in
January for the first time in four months as rising food costs
offset weak gasoline prices, but sluggish economic growth should
keep price pressures muted.
The Labor Department said its seasonally adjusted producer
price index increased 0.2 percent last month after slipping 0.3
percent in December.
The increase in prices received by farms, factories and
refineries was below the 0.4 percent gain economists had
expected. Details of the report offered no sign of price
pressures
In the 12 month through January, wholesale prices were up
1.4 percent. That followed a 1.3 percent increase in December.
This should give the Federal Reserve some room to maintain
its very easy accommodative monetary policy campaign as it tries
to stimulate the economy.
The U.S. central bank last year launched an open-ended bond
buying program and said it would keep it up until it saw a
substantial improvement in the outlook for the labor market. It
hopes the purchases will drive down borrowing costs.
The Fed also has committed to hold interest rates near zero
until unemployment reaches 6.5 percent, provided inflation does
not threaten to push over 2.5 percent.
Wholesale prices excluding volatile food and energy costs
edged up 0.2 percent last month after gaining 0.1 percent in
December. So-called core PPI had been expected to rise 0.2
percent.
In the 12 months through January, core PPI was up 1.8
percent, the smallest increase since February 2011. It had
increased 2.0 percent in December.
In January, over three quarters of the rise in overall
producer prices could be attributed to the 0.7 percent rise in
the cost of food, the Labor Department said. Food prices had
declined 0.8 percent in December. Last month's increase
reflected a spike in the cost of fresh and dried vegetables.
Gasoline price surprisingly fell 2.1 percent after declining
1.8 percent in December. Gasoline prices at the pump have been
rising almost every week this year and the decline in wholesale
gasoline prices last month are most likely related to seasonal
factors.
Core PPI was lifted by a 2.5 percent jump in the cost of
pharmaceutical products. Elsewhere, passenger car prices fell
0.8 percent after rising 0.2 percent the prior month