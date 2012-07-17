WASHINGTON, July 17 U.S. consumer prices were
flat in June as the cost of gasoline dropped, offering some
relief for cash-strapped Americans and scope for the Federal
Reserve to ease monetary policy further to help the faltering
recovery.
The Consumer Price Index fell 0.3 percent in May and June's
reading was in line with economists expectations.
Stripping out food and energy, inflation pressures were also
benign. Core CPI rose 0.2 percent for a fourth straight month,
the Labor Department said on Tuesday.
The data was the latest sign of tepid domestic demand and
provided the Fed with some room to maneuver as it weighs options
to aid the economic recovery, which has slowed significantly in
recent months.
Minutes of the U.S. central bank's June meeting released
last week showed the Fed was open to buying more Treasury bonds
to spur the economy, but the recovery would probably need to
weaken further for broad consensus among policymakers.
The economy grew at a 1.9 percent annual rate in the first
quarter and estimates for the April-June period are converging
around a 1.5 percent pace.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke could shed more light on the
outlook for monetary policy when he gives his semi-annual
testimony before lawmakers at 10 a.m.
Last month, overall inflation was held back by a 2.0 percent
drop in gasoline prices, offsetting a 0.2 percent rise in food
prices. Gasoline prices at the pump have declined about 53 cents
from their peak around $4 a gallon in April, easing some of the
strain on household budgets amid stagnant wages.
Overall consumer prices rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in
June after increasing by the same margin in May.
Core consumer prices were last month lifted by apparel
prices, which rose 0.5 percent, advancing for a fourth
consecutive month. New motor vehicle prices gained 0.2 percent
after increasing by the same margin in May.
Prices for used cars and trucks were flat after three
straight months of strong gains.
The cost of medical care rose at its fastest pace since
September 2010, reflecting big increases for hospital and
doctors' services. There were also gains in the cost of tobacco
and recreation.
However, the price of airline tickets fell 2.5 percent.
Housing costs were muted, with owners' equivalent rent advancing
0.1 percent in June after gaining by the same margin in May.
In the 12 months to June, core CPI increased 2.2 percent
after rising 2.3 percent in May.
This measure has rebounded from a record low of 0.6 percent
in October and the Fed, which last month expanded its efforts to
stimulate the economy, aims for inflation of 2 percent.