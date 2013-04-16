WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. consumer prices fell
in March for the first time in four months as the cost of
gasoline tumbled, providing scope for the Federal Reserve to
maintain its monetary stimulus to speed up economic growth.
The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index slipped
0.2 percent, unwinding some of the 0.7 percent increase in
February.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a flat reading
last month.
In the 12-months through March, consumer prices rose 1.5
percent, the smallest increase since July. Prices had increased
2.0 percent in February.
Stripping out volatile energy and food, consumer prices rose
only 0.1 percent after advancing 0.2 percent in February. That
took the increase over the 12 months to March to 1.9 percent.
The so-called core CPI had increased 2.0 percent in February.
The signs of muted inflation pressures could bolster the
case for the Fed to remain on its very easy monetary policy
path, despite divisions among policymakers over continued asset
purchases.
Minutes of the Fed's March 19-20 meeting published last week
showed the U.S. central bank was moving closer to ending its
monthly $85 billion purchases of mortgage and Treasury bonds to
keep rates low and spur faster job growth.
But with data ranging from employment to retail sales and
manufacturing suggesting that economic growth faltered at the
end of the first quarter, it is unlikely the Fed will scale back
assets purchases anytime soon.
In March, gasoline prices dropped 4.4 percent after spiking
9.1 percent the prior month. Food prices were flat after edging
up 0.1 percent. There is still no sign of a pass-through from
last summer's drought.
Though overall housing costs maintained their steady rise,
owners' equivalent rent -- which accounts for about a third of
the core CPI -- rose only 0.1 percent after rising 0.2 percent
in February.
Apparel prices dropped 1.0 percent, the largest decline
since April 2001, after falling 0.1 percent in February. New
motor vehicle prices edged up 0.1 percent after falling 0.3
percent the prior month. Prices for used cars and trucks rose
1.2 percent, the largest since April.