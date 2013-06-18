WASHINGTON, June 18 U.S. consumer prices rose in
May and a gauge of underlying price pressures showed signs of
stabilizing after a long decline, a potential comfort to Federal
Reserve policymakers who would like to see stronger inflation.
The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price
Index edged 0.1 percent higher, a slightly weaker gain than
analysts polled by Reuters had expected.
But in a sign of stronger demand in the economy, consumer
prices outside of food and energy rose 0.2 percent last month,
just above the pace clocked in April.
These so-called "core" consumer prices, which U.S. central
bankers monitor closely because they are less volatile, were up
1.7 percent in the 12 months through May. That matched the
increase registered in April, and supported the view that a
worrisome downward trend in core inflation, which began a year
ago, might be coming to an end.
While May's reading for 12-month core inflation remains
below the Fed's 2 percent inflation target, a stabilization
could make the Fed more comfortable paring back its economic
stimulus programs as soon as this year.
In May, the gain in the core price index was supported by a
0.2 percent increase in clothing prices, as well as a strong 0.3
percent increase in shelter costs.
The Fed actually targets a separate but related measure of
inflation published by the Commerce Department, known as the PCE
index, which has shown even weaker levels of core price
increases. The PCE index puts less weight on shelter, so
Tuesday's data might not signal a similar stabilization in the
core PCE index.
The Fed starts a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.