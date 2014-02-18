By Lucia Mutikani
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 18 A revamped U.S. producer
inflation series makes its debut on Wednesday and will offer a
comprehensive read on prices received by businesses, which
economists say will elevate its status in the financial markets.
The headline Producer Price Index has been broadened to
include services, in a nod to the sector's rapid expansion, and
will now be referred to as PPI final demand.
The index, previously known as PPI for finished goods, will
also include construction.
"As a result, the new more comprehensive PPI will resemble
the Consumer Price Index, but at the same time it will be its
own alternative measure of economy-wide inflation," said Dana
Peterson, an economist at Citigroup in New York.
"The new PPI release will increasingly become a market
focus, especially since it is released before CPI each month."
The Labor Department will release the January producer
inflation report at 08:30 a.m. (1330 GMT). Its statistics
division, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, has been publishing
the new series on an experimental basis since December 2009
.
PPI for final demand rose 0.1 percent in December after
being unchanged in November. Reuters will not be publishing PPI
final demand estimates for January, given the changes.
The first change in the PPI headline number since March 1978
expands coverage by including prices for personal consumption,
business investment, government spending and exports.
These additions, under the new final demand-intermediate
demand system, more than double the PPI coverage of the U.S.
economy, compared to the previous stage of processing system.
With the changes, PPI will cover about 72 percent of
services, which will see it likely closely tracking the CPI with
the passage of time, economists said.
That should also make the new series less volatile on a
month-to-month basis.
"Over time you should begin to see a better correlation
between PPI and CPI," said Omair Sharif, senior economist at RBS
in Stamford, Connecticut.
"The problem with trying to use PPI in the old days to do
the CPI was, outside of a few individual components, the
broader indices didn't move together at all. Now it should be a
better gauge of any potential pass-through to the CPI."
With the introduction of services and construction, core
PPI, final demand less food and energy, now accounts for about
88 percent of the headline index compared to roughly 59 percent
in the old aggregation system. Weights for food and energy have
been significantly reduced in the new index.
"The diminished share of food and energy prices in the PPI
results in a less volatile headline index," said Jimmy Coonan,
an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
The PPI report will also feature an even broader gauge of
core producer prices - final demand less foods, energy, and
trade services.
Accounting for about two-thirds of final demand, economists
believe that, over time, it could become the preferred core rate
measure for producer prices. The new system will also include
prices for intermediate demand.
"It provides a useful gauge of developing price pressures
on downstream prices," said Coonan.