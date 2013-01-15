WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. producer prices fell in
December for the third straight month as food prices declined by
the most in over 1 1/2 years, while a measure of underlying
prices pointed to minimal inflation pressures in the economy.
The Labor Department said on Tuesday its seasonally adjusted
producer price index slipped 0.2 percent last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices at farms,
factories and refineries to drop 0.1 percent last month.
Wholesale prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs,
rose a modest 0.1 percent, in line with analysts' forecasts.
The modest core reading suggests businesses are seeing
little growth in price pressures, and reinforces the outlook
that modest inflation will give the U.S. Federal Reserve space
to continue with easy money policies aimed at propping up the
economy.
The decline in overall prices brought 12-month inflation to
1.3 percent, the lowest level since July.
A drop in food costs drove most of the overall decline in
December prices. Wholesale food prices fell 0.9 percent from
November, the sharpest drop since May 2011.