WASHINGTON Aug 16 U.S. nonfarm productivity rose in the second quarter as output increased more than hours worked, a U.S. government report showed on Friday.

Productivity increased at a 0.9 percent annual rate, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected productivity to gain at a 0.6 percent rate.

Productivity fell at a 1.7 percent rate in the first quarter, compared to an earlier estimate of a 0.5 percent gain.

Output rose at a 2.6 percent rate in the second quarter, while the number of hours worked increased at a 1.7 percent rate.

Unit labor costs - a gauge of labor-related costs for any given unit of output - rose at 1.4 percent rate in the second quarter, slightly above forecasts of economists polled by Reuters.