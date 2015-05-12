* Wage growth follows rise in quit rate by 6-12 months -Fed
paper
* Aging workforce one reason for slow wage growth
* Quit rate one gauge on Yellen's dashboard
SAN FRANCISCO, May 12 Americans are becoming
more apt to quit their jobs, a government report showed on
Tuesday, a sign that a stronger labor market and falling
unemployment rate could result in healthier wage growth and
inflation.
The three-month quit rate for non-government jobs rose to
6.6 percent, the report showed, the highest since the second
quarter of 2008 and up from 6.5 percent in the final quarter of
2014. Both wages and inflation tend to follow a rise in the quit
rate by a couple of quarters, research from the Chicago Federal
Reserve Bank shows.
"Once the quit rate gets back to its pre-recession level, we
could expect wage growth to be back to pre-recession levels
within 6-12 months," said Jason Faberman, a Chicago Fed
researcher who co-authored the study. The three-month quit rate
hit a pre-recession peak of 7.6 percent before falling to as low
as 4.3 percent in the depths of the Great Recession.
Fed officials have kept interest rates near zero for years
to try to boost hiring and bring too-low inflation closer to
their 2 percent target. But wage growth, at the intersection of
the Fed's two mandates of steady inflation and full employment,
has remained stubbornly tepid.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen in March said that wage growth would
not be a precondition for raising interest rates. But she and
others are keen for evidence that inflation is set to climb back
toward the 2 percent level, and Yellen has singled out the quit
rate as one gauge on her dashboard.
One of the broadest measures of wage growth, the Employment
Cost Index, last quarter notched its largest gain since the
fourth quarter of 2008. But at 2.6 percent, that was well below
the 3 percent to 4 percent pace of wage growth Yellen says is
the mark of a healthy labor market.
A separate gauge of wage growth, average hourly earnings,
rose just 2.2 percent in April from a year earlier.
San Francisco Fed data shows the percentage of workers who
received no pay raises in the past year has been stuck near 15.5
percent in recent years, well above the pre-crisis average of
about 11 percent.
Economists have not settled on why wage growth is so slow,
despite a drop in the unemployment rate to a seven-year low of
5.4 percent, but theories abound.
Wage gains may be slow in part because the U.S. population
is aging, separate research published on Monday by the Chicago
Fed suggests. Older people are less likely to change jobs, and
as research by Faberman and others show, job-switching is
closely tied to pay rises.
"We do still want quits to continue to pick up because wage
growth will go with it," Faberman said, though demographics may
mean quit rates may never return to pre-crisis highs.
Edward Knotek, a researcher at the Cleveland Fed, is
skeptical.
"If I had to guess I would think that an improving labor
market, shrinking slack, should put upward pressure on wages.
But when you go to the data and the statistics, that hasn't
always been the case," he said in an interview. "We should be
cautious thinking that we know more than we do about wage
growth."
