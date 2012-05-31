May 31 International Council of Shopping Centers on Thursday
released preliminary U.S. comparable chain store sales for May versus a year
earlier.
The final May figures will be released on June 7 after Rite Aid and
Walgreen report sales.
Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
figures.
Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE MAY-P APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC
Total comparable NA 0.6 4.1 4.1 2.7 3.5
Total less drug store 4.0 2.4 6.8 6.7 5.1 4.0
--------------------------------------------------------------
Apparel 4.6 2.2 8.4 6.6 2.7 2.9
Department 1.7 0.6 5.9 3.8 2.2 3.4
Luxury 5.0 5.8 8.1 9.3 6.2 8.0
Discount 5.3 2.4 8.0 7.5 4.9 3.1
Drug NA -4.1 -4.4 -2.3 -3.0 1.3
Wholesale clubs 4.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 8.0 7.0
--------------------------------------------------------------
Total store sales 5.4 2.2 6.1 6.6 7.0 4.6
Number of retailers NA NA 22 22 23 25
*Updated figure from ICSC