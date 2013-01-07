Jan 7 U.S. comparable chain store sales rose a revised 2.7
percent in December from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping
Centers said.
The December figure was updated to include an additional retailer.
Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
figures.
Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE DEC-R NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY
Total comparable 2.7* -0.1 2.3 0.9 2.6 1.9
Total less drug store 4.5 1.7 5.0 3.9 6.0 4.6
--------------------------------------------------------------
Apparel 4.1 3.1 3.6 5.0 8.1 9.2
Department 4.5 -2.4 4.9 1.1 7.1 2.5
Luxury 8.6 -1.1 9.8 4.4 21.0 1.3
Discount 1.5 -0.0 3.7 3.2 5.1 4.1
Drug -5.2* -5.3 -4.7 -8.6 -5.8 -5.2
Wholesale clubs 9.0 6.0 7.0 6.0 6.0 5.0
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total store sales 4.2* 1.8 4.0 2.8 4.1 3.4
Number of retailers 22* 22 22 22 20 22
*Updated figure from ICSC