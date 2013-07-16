BRIEF-Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement
* Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement
July 16 U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 4.1 percent in June from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said in a revised report on Tuesday. Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures. YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE JUNE-R MAY APR MAR FEB JAN Total comparable 4.1 3.4* 3.0 1.4 1.7 4.5 Total less drug store 5.5 5.0* 4.9 2.2 4.1 5.1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 4.3 5.2* 4.8 4.4 3.2 16.8 Number of 13 13* 15 16 16 22 *Updated figure from ICSC
* Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement
LONDON, April 5 The dollar edged up against the yen in European trading on Wednesday but fell short of broader gains after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile ahead of a key meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders.
April 5 Futures pointed to a modestly lower start for Canadian stocks on Wednesday, a day after the main stock index hit their highest in nearly six weeks on gains in shares of mining and energy companies.