July 5 U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 0.2 percent in
June from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on
Thursday.
Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
figures.
Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN
Total comparable 0.2 1.7 0.6 4.1 4.1 2.7
Total less drug store 2.6 4.0 2.4 6.8 6.7 5.1
--------------------------------------------------------------
Apparel 3.5 4.6 2.2 8.4 6.6 2.7
Department 0.8 1.7 0.6 5.9 3.8 2.2
Luxury 7.6 5.0 5.8 8.1 9.3 6.2
Discount 3.3 5.3 2.4 8.0 7.5 4.9
Drug -7.8 -3.8 -4.1 -4.4 -2.3 -3.0
Wholesale clubs 3.0 4.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 8.0
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total store sales 1.9 3.6 2.2 6.1 6.6 7.0
Number of retailers 23 22* 22* 22 22 23