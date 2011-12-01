NEW YORK Dec 1 U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 3.2 percent in November from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday.

Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart's figures.

Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE Total comparable 3.2 3.7 5.5 4.8 4.6 6.9 Total less drug store 3.3 4.1 6.3 4.9 5.4 7.7 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 0.8 -0.0 2.3 1.2 1.4 5.5 Department 0.4 1.8 3.9 1.5 3.5 6.2 Luxury 6.5 4.5 10.4 6.6 8.0 9.7 Discount 2.3 3.2 4.9 3.3 4.1 4.6 Drug 1.9 2.7 2.6 4.7 2.5 4.0 Wholesale clubs 9.0 9.0 12.0 11.1 9.9 13.1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 3.9 5.0 7.2 7.2 7.0 8.8 Number of retailers 21 25 26 27 28 28 *Revised figure