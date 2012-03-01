March 1 U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 6.7 percent in February from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday. Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures. Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT Total comparable 6.7 2.7* 3.5 2.8 3.7 5.5 Total less drug store 6.7 5.1 4.0 3.2 4.1 6.3 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 6.6 2.7 2.9 0.8 0.0 2.3 Department 3.8 2.2 3.4 0.2 1.8 3.9 Luxury 0.0 6.2 8.0 6.5 4.5 10.4 Discount 7.5 4.9 3.1 2.3 3.2 4.9 Drug NA -3.0* 1.3 1.8 2.7 2.6 Wholesale clubs 8.0 8.0 7.0 9.0 9.0 12.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 8.1 7.0* 4.6 3.8 5.0 7.2 Number of retailers 21 23* 25 24 25 26 *Revised figure