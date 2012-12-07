Dec 7 U.S. comparable chain store sales fell 0.1 percent in
November from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said
on Friday.
Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
figures.
Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE
Total comparable -0.1 2.3* 0.9 2.6 1.9 0.2
Total less drug store 1.7 5.0 3.9 6.0 4.6 2.6
--------------------------------------------------------------
Apparel 3.1 3.6 5.0 8.1 9.2 3.5
Department -2.4 4.9 1.1 7.1 2.5 0.8
Luxury -1.1 9.8 4.4 21.0 1.3 7.6
Discount -0.0 3.7 3.2 5.1 4.1 3.3
Drug -5.3 -4.7* -8.6 -5.8 -5.2 -7.8
Wholesale clubs 6.0 7.0 6.0 6.0 5.0 3.0
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total store sales 1.8 4.0* 2.8 4.1 3.4 1.9
Number of retailers 22 22 22 20 22 23
*Updated figure from ICSC