March 7 U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 1.7 percent in February from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday. Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures. YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT Total comparable 1.7 4.5 2.7 -0.1 2.3 0.9 Total less drug store 4.1 5.1 4.5 1.7 5.0 3.9 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 3.2 16.8 4.2 1.8 4.0 2.8 Number of retailers 16 22* 22 22 22 22 *Updated figure from ICSC